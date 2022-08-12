Kerr County Officials searching for missing 15 year old

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Officials in Kerr County asking for help in locating a missing teenager.
15 year old Priseis Thomas of Center Point was last seen by her family July 30.
It’s believed she may be hiding from family members and her parents are hoping she will return home.
Priseis is 5 feet 1 inch tall with brown hair and brown eyes and it’s believed she is in the Center Point, Comfort or Boerne area.
Kerr County Crimestoppers is accepting tips regarding her whereabouts.
Crime Stoppers doesn’t pay rewards for tips about missing people but if there is a crime being committed, such as harboring a runaway, Crime Stoppers has the ability to pay a reward related to a tip if law enforcement is able to make an arrest.
If you have any information that would help, call 830-896-8477, or leave a tip at kerrtips.com.
Tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.