Kerr County Officials searching for missing elderly woman

Don Morgan
Jul 18, 2022 @ 4:54am
Photo: Kerr County Sheriff

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Kerr County officials are asking for help in locating an elderly woman who has been missing since Sunday night.

83 year old Barbara Meyer was last seen at 7 P.M. while walking along Harmony Lane in Comfort.

Mrs. Meyer is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has gray hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing an orange shirt and white pants.

She has also been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment so her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office at 830-896-1133.

