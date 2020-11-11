Kerr County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man with a medical condition
Photo: Kerr County Sheriffs Office
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office is hoping you can help them locate a 70 year old man who has been missing since yesterday.
He’s Roger William Robertson and he has a medical condition that poses a credible threat to his safety.
Robertson is 5’9″ tall with gray hair and brown eyes.
The last time he was seen, he was on Walker Drive in Center Point, wearing a flannel sweater, gray t-shirt and black pants.
He was driving a black, Ford F-150 with the Texas license plate BW05271.
If you have seen Robertson or know where he is, get in touch with the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office at 830-739-6637.