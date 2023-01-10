Kerrville convenience store robbed by former employee

Photo: Kerrville Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who is charged with robbing a convenience store in Kerrville Monday morning was easy to track down. Turns out the suspected crook is a former employee.

Police say the 29 year old man entered the store on Memorial Boulevard Monday morning, wearing a black hoodie, sunglasses, gloves and a surgical mask.

He went into the store’s office where an employee was counting cash that was going to be deposited.

The thief pushed the employee, grabbed the stack of cash and ran.

The employee recognized the man as someone who used to work at the store and gave police his name and address.

That’s where officers located the man and brought him in on charges of robbery and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. He was also wanted on outstanding warrants.

Kerrville Police haven’t released the man’s name.