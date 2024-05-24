Kerrville man arrested, charged with abusing child

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest of a man accused of abusing a child.

In early May, the KCSO Criminal Investigations Division was notified by the Department of Family & Protective Services that a child was showing signs of possible abuse. Specifics were not given, but investigators say the child had injuries that prompted an investigation.

An arrest warrant was eventually issued for John Paul Richardson, 39, of Kerrville. KCSO says Richardson tried to evade arrest, but he was found at a home within the city limits and taken into custody.

Richardson was charged with Injury to a Child, a felony. He was booked into the Kerr County Jail with bond set at $35,000.

“This is a troubling case, not just for the family affected, but also our community,” said Sheriff Larry Leitha. “There’s never a justification for abusing a child, regardless of the circumstances. It’s a serious crime.”

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

As with all criminal cases, charges may be added or modified prior to trial.