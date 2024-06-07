Kerrville man arrested, charged with solicitation of a minor

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest of a man accused of solicitation of a minor.

The investigation into Jesse Lee Rounsley, 39, of Kerrville, started June 5 after investigators say he started sexual communications with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

In this case, KCSO says the suspect was actually communicating with an undercover investigator.

In a Friday release, details were given on how Rounsley tried to meet with the child to have sex at a public park before his arrest.

“This arrest highlights our need to remain vigilant about who our kids may be encountering online,” said Sheriff Larry Leitha. “We encourage parents and guardians to do all they can to protect young people from internet dangers. Our Special Operations team is doing strong work to combat those looking to harm children. A full community response means stopping perpetrators before they can act, and guarding those who may be at risk.”

Investigators say Rounsley showed up at the park in the 700 block of Guadalupe Street, but he was arrested without incident by the KCSO Special Operations Division.

Rounsley was booked into the Kerr County Jail on one count of online solicitation of a minor, bond as not been set.

This investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may be filed.