Kerrville man arrested in kidnapping, assault case

Dennis Foley
Oct 20, 2021 @ 8:20am
Photo: Kerr County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Kerrville man accused of kidnapping a female was arrested Saturday after a multiple-hour standoff.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office said the victim said she had been kidnapped against her will and was assaulted by a man.  The sheriff’s office interviewed her and others and got an arrest warrant.

Investigators were able to track down 28-year-old Adrian Ornelas to an address in Bexar County where he was arrested after a multiple-hour standoff with the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Ornelas was charged with aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon.

