Kerrville man sentenced for cyber stalking, possessing child porn
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Kerrville man was sentenced to over 38 years in federal prison on cyber stalking and child pornography charges Thursday.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas said 46-year-old Christopher Zamarripa pleaded guilty to his crimes in August.
Zamarripa took the faces of victims he downloaded from the internet and placed them onto photos of bodies engaged in sexual activities. He would then upload them to pornographic websites.
He also uploaded unaltered images of child victims to the same porn sites.
Kerr County sheriff’s deputies seized Zamarripa’s computer in August 2017, which also had child porn on it.
He was arrested by FBI agents in May 2019 and was sentenced Thursday to 460 months in federal prison.