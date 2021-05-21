      Weather Alert

Kerrville Pharmacy Tech arrested for stealing prescriptions mailed to Veterans Center

Don Morgan
May 21, 2021 @ 5:34am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A pharmacy tech in Kerrville has been arrested for stealing prescription drugs.

The complaints started in March, residents told the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office that prescriptions sent to the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Kerrville were missing.

Since the drugs were stolen from the U.S Mail, federal authorities got involved.

The investigation led them to 35 year old Scott Brown. He’s accused of stealing oxycodone and hydrocodone that was mailed to the center.

He’s facing five years in prison.

