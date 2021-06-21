Kerrville Police ask for help in locating man wanted for injuring a child

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Kerrville Police are on the lookout for a man accused of injuring a child and interfering with an emergency 9-1-1 call.
His name is Tony Lee Brown and he is also wanted for assault causing bodily injury.
He’s six-foot-tall, 190-pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He also has several tattoos on his arms, neck and chest.
He may be driving either a dark gray 2009 Dodge Ram pickup with Texas plate MDL-7884, or a white 2002 Ford Explorer with Texas plate NBY-8009.
If you know of his whereabouts, get in touch with the Kerrville Police Department at 830-257-8181.
There is a reward for information leading to his arrest.