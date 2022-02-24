      Weather Alert

Kerrville Police ask for help in locating teenage girl and her infant son

Don Morgan
Feb 24, 2022 @ 5:08am
Photo: Kerrville Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) —  The Kerrville Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing 16 year old girl and her 2 month old baby.

Ayanna Renee Williams was last seen Tuesday.

She is a black female, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and has a stud nose piercing. Ayanna was wearing a yellow, long sleeved shirt and light blue jeans.

Her son Colby Williams is also missing.

Colby weighs about 12 pounds, 24 inches long with black hair and eyes.

Photo: Kerrville Police Department

Police are concerned for their well-being and are hoping you can help locate Ayanna and Colby.

If you have any information, please call the Kerrville Police Department at (830) 257-8181.
TAGS
Kerrville Missing baby missing teen
Popular Posts
Channing Tatum visits JBSA-Lackland to meet military dogs
Schlitterbahn owner rejects unsolicited $3.4 billion SeaWorld offer
Houston-area educators may be victims in San Antonio weekend double murder
Deputies break up human smuggling operation in Southwest Bexar County
Bucc-ee's in Boerne now expected to open in 2025
Connect With Us Listen To Us On