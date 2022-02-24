Kerrville Police ask for help in locating teenage girl and her infant son

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Kerrville Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing 16 year old girl and her 2 month old baby.
Ayanna Renee Williams was last seen Tuesday.
She is a black female, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and has a stud nose piercing. Ayanna was wearing a yellow, long sleeved shirt and light blue jeans.
Her son Colby Williams is also missing.
Colby weighs about 12 pounds, 24 inches long with black hair and eyes.
Police are concerned for their well-being and are hoping you can help locate Ayanna and Colby.