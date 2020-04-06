Kerrville police: Body found in Guadalupe River tentatively identified
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — Kerrville police say they have identified a man who was found dead in the Guadalupe River Friday.
The police department said Monday while they have a tentative identification, they are not releasing the name until they are certain.
The body was found in the river near the 2700 block of State Highway 27 Friday.
Investigators have spoken with family members and others who believe they know the identity of the dead man.
Fingerprints have been taken from the body and are being compared with fingerprints on file to confirm the identity.
Police are still trying to figure out how the man ended up in the river, but do not suspect it foul play had any role.