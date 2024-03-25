Kerrville Police Department: 15-year-old dies in early morning crash, others hospitalized

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 15-year-old is dead after a fatal crash in Kerrville early Sunday morning.

The Kerrville Police Department says a single-car rollover crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Holdsworth.

Investigators say the driver, a 19-year-old from Fredericksburg, was heading east and lost control of the car. The car rolled over as he went off the road and crashed into a tree.

One of the four passengers in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other three, all in their teens, were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

KTSA has learned the teen who was killed attended Tivy High School, in Kerrville.

There is no update on the condition of the driver, who was airlifted to a San Antonio hospital.

The names of the crash victims have not been released and police say they are still investigating.