Kerrville police looking for suspect after woman shot dead

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Kerrville Police Department is investigating after a woman was found shot early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Corbin Circle, just off I-10, around 2 a.m. The woman was rushed to Peterson Regional Medical Center, but she was pronounced dead around 5 a.m.

The victim is 36 years old, but her name is not being released pending notification of family.

There is no word on any suspects, and the motive for the shooting is up in the air.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.