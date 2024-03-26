KTSA Logo

Kerrville Police release name of teen killed in weekend crash

By Don Morgan
March 26, 2024 8:21AM CDT
Photo: Kerrville Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Kerrville have released the name of the 15-year-old who was killed in a crash last weekend.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Holdsworth Drive.

Police say the driver of a BMW lost control of the car which rolled over before crashing into a tree.

The driver and three passengers were all hospitalized but a fourth passenger, identified as Ayden Elyse Vargas, was killed in the crash.

According to police, no other vehicles were involved in the crash and no charges have been filed.

The investigation continues.

