Kerrville Police: Suspected car jacking ends in fatal crash on Highways 16

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Kerrville are investigating a suspected carjacking that ended in a fatal crash.

It all started just before 2 o’clock Tuesday afternoon in a parking lot in the 1200 block of Junction Highway.

A call was made to 911 reporting an attempted carjacking. A second call came in a couple of minutes later from someone who said their vehicle was stolen at gunpoint.

Police say several officers responded to the scene and spotted the vehicle, a 2022 Honda, speeding North on State Highway 16.

The officers attempted to stop the car, but the driver kept going at a high rate of speed, until they collided witha Chevy pickup.

The pickup driver, a 64 year old Kerrville man, was airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio. There is no word on his condition.

The driver of the suspected stolen car was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Police say they are continuing their investigation and will release more information as it becomes available.