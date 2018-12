San Antonio – (KTSA News)- It’s 40 years in prison for a Kerrville woman whose two young daughters died because she left the girls in her SUV for 15 hours. 19 year old Amanda Hawkins was charged with two counts of endangering a child and two counts on injury to a child.

She pleaded guilty back in September. The girls were 1 and 2 years old.

In June Hawkins left them in the vehicle while she was smoking pot with some friends in a barn.