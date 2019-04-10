Kiddie Park moving to the San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Kiddie Park is moving. The iconic park with a “kiddie size” roller coaster and rides has been on Broadway near Mulberry since 1925, but an agreement has been reached to move it to the San Antonio Zoo this summer.

Officials say increased development and lack of parking around the current Kiddie Park location make it difficult to access the venue.

“Parking at and around the zoo is doubling this fall with the addition of a new parking garage and will greatly increase the ability for visitors to access all the amenities in the area,” said San Antonio Zoo CEO Tim Morrow.

You won’t have to pay zoo admission to get into Kiddie Park.

“It made great sense to hand off Kiddie Park to San Antonio Zoo,” said Rad Weaver, co-owner of Kiddie Park. San Antonio Zoo and this location is the perfect fit,” said Weaver.

“We all have a special place in our hearts for Kiddie Park and did not want to see it go the way of Playland Park or other lost attractions we all grew up with.” said Brent Conger, co-owner of Kiddie Park. “The zoo has decades of experience with ride operations, the train, their own carousel and an infrastructure that will greatly benefit Kiddie Park operations and the visitor experience.”

“Our goal for Kiddie Park is to honor and maintain its look and feel while offering the same experience generations of visitors have come to know and love,” said Morrow.