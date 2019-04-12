Kim Kardashian reveals she’s studying to become a lawyer

Mikael Jansson(LOS ANGELES) — Kim Kardashian: coming to a courtroom near you?

In a new Vogue cover story, the reality star reveals that she is studying to become a lawyer, following in the footsteps of her late father Robert Kardashian. Kim says she began a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco last summer and plans to take the bar in 2022.

“I had to think long and hard about this,” she says of her decision.

She explains she ultimately decided to go for it after successfully petitioning President Donald Trump to commute the life sentence of nonviolent drug offender Alice Marie Johnson. She was then inspired to do even more for criminal justice reform, but realized that in order to do more, she had to know more.

“First year of law school, you have to cover three subjects: criminal law, torts, and contracts,” Kim explains. “To me, torts is the most confusing, contracts the most boring, and crim law I can do in my sleep. Took my first test, I got a 100. Super easy for me.”

She adds, “The reading is what really gets me. It’s so time-consuming. The concepts I grasp in two seconds.”

This summer, she’ll take what’s known as the “baby bar.” If she passes, she’ll be allowed to continue for three more years of study. In California, you don’t need a college degree to study law; you can instead apprentice with a practicing lawyer or judge.

