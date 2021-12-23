      Weather Alert

Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright death

Associated Press
Dec 23, 2021 @ 1:48pm
In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter testifies in court, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Potter is charged with first and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors have convicted a suburban Minneapolis police officer of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Black motorist Daunte Wright.

The jury deliberated for about four days before finding Kim Potter guilty of both counts on Thursday. Potter, who is white, was a Brooklyn Center police officer when she shot and killed the 20-year-old Wright during an April 11 traffic stop.

Potter has said she mistook her handgun for a Taser while she and other officers were trying to arrest Wright on an outstanding warrant for a weapons possession charge.

She faces about seven years in prison on the most serious count under the state’s sentencing guidelines, but prosecutors said they’d seek a longer term.

 

TAGS
Daunte Wright Kim Potter manslaughter Minneapolis Minnesota
Popular Posts
San Antonio woman shoots, kills estranged husband in northeast side dispute
San Antonio Police investigate deadly shooting on the Northwest side
Former SAPD officers indicted for aggravated assault by a public servant
Potter: Daunte Wright traffic stop 'just went chaotic'
Man hit by train on San Antonio's Northeast side
Connect With Us Listen To Us On