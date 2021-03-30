      Weather Alert

Kings get 5th straight win with 132-115 victory over the Spurs

Associated Press
Mar 30, 2021 @ 4:19am

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – De’Aaron Fox scored 24 points, Richaun Holmes had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and the Sacramento Kings beat the San Antonio Spurs 132-115 for their fifth straight victory.

Buddy Hield added 20 points for Sacramento, which has won seven of eight.

The Kings starters combined to score 96 points, with each scoring at least 14 points and playing 30-plus minutes.

Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray scored 23 points, but only had two points in the second half on four attempts.

Derrick White added 19 points.

