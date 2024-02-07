KTSA KTSA Logo

Kirby Police: Driver detained for suspicion of DWI after hitting pedestrian on FM 78

By Don Morgan
February 7, 2024 6:39AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is being held for suspicion of DWI after hitting a pedestrian in Kirby.

Police say it happened at around 12:20 A.M. Wednesday on FM 78 near Jaenke Street.

The victim was hit by a gold colored car while walking on the side of the road.

The driver stopped a short distance away and waited for help.

Police say he was detained for suspicion of DWI but did not release their name.

The pedestrian was brought to the hospital but there’s no word on his condition.

