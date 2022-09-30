Kirby Police investigate intentionally set fires

Photo: MGN

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Kirby are investigating several fires that were intentionally set this week.

Firefighters were called to a structure fire at around 9:40 P.M. Wednesday.

Once the flames were out, investigators determined that the fire was no accident.

They also discovered evidence that other small fires were started within city limits.

The smaller fires didn’t cause any serious damage.

Police soon located a person of interest near the scene of the fires. While talking to the person, it was determined that they were a danger to themselves and they were transported to an area hospital. Their name hasn’t been released.

In a statement, the Kirby Police Department says that this is still an active investigation.