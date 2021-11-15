Kirsten Dunst reveals if she’d return to ﻿’Spider-Man﻿’, ﻿﻿”Why not?”

It’s been over 10 years since Kirsten Dunst starred as Mary Jane in the Spider-Man movies, but that does’t mean she’s not willing to do it all over again.
In an interview with Variety, the Bring It On alum revealed that she’s ready and willing to reprise her role as Peter Parker’s love interest in an upcoming film.
“I would do it. Why not? That would be fun,” she said. “I would never say no to something like that.”
Dunst jokingly added, “I’d be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies.”
Dunst starred opposite Tobey Maguire as the superhero’s flame in three installments of the movie directed by Sam Raimi — 2002’s Spider-Man, 2004’s Spider-Man 2, and 2007’s Spider-Man 3.
News of the actress’ willingness to reprise her role comes after speculation that other former Spider-Man stars would be doing the same, including Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who took on the titular role for 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Neither have been confirmed.
Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.
