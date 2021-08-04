Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard admit they wait until their kids are “stinky” before bathing them

Looks like Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis aren’t the only celebrity parents who don’t wash their children every day. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard readily admitted they wait for their daughters smell before throwing them in a bathtub.
When speaking to The View Tuesday, co-host Meghan McCain admitted that Kutcher and Kunis’ recent admission made her reevaluate if she is “bathing my child too much.”
Shepard hailed his former Armchair Expert guests, who made the reveal on his podcast last week and sparked a nationwide conversation about hygiene. Joking that the couple are now seen as “bad parents,” he and Bell revealed that they’re members of the same club.
“What’s interesting is, we bathed our children every single night prior to bed as part of a routine — and then, somehow, they started to go to sleep on their own without the routine,” Shepard said in reference to his two young daughters, Delta and Lincoln, who are six and eight, respectively.
Continued the Parenthood star, “[Kristen and I] had to start saying like, ‘Hey, when’s the last time you bathed them?’”
Bell nodded along to their joint confession and deadpanned, “Yeah, we forget” as her husband jokingly admitted they can go up to nearly a week before they wash their daughters.
“[We go] sometimes five, six days… They don’t smell so, you know, it’s hard,” Shepard quipped.
“I’m a big fan of waiting for the stink,” added Bell. “Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up. I don’t hate what they’re doing. I wait for the stink!”
