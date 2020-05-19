      Weather Alert

KSAT 12 Anchor appears on rap album

Don Morgan
May 19, 2020 @ 10:22am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A local TV News Anchor is showing up in a place he probably never imagined. A hit rap record.

While it’s not quite the successful odd duet like Bing Crosby and David Bowie or Eminem and Elton John…..KSAT 12’s Steve Spriester’s voice can be heard on the song “Ridin’ Strikers” by Future.

The song is about a bank robbery and is on Future’s latest album “High Off Life”.

It was just released last week.

We did a quick check of the liner notes and Spriester’s name does NOT appear in the credits.

In a post on his Facbook page, Spriester admits he has no idea how his voice ended up on the album.

He’s also asking his Facebook followers to weigh in on a new name for his Rap persona.

Some of the suggestions include “Mr. Put Money in Bag” and “Young Spreezy”.

Photo: Steve Spriester Facebook
