KSAT-12 announces retirements of 6 veteran on-air personalities

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Some familiar faces won’t be on your TV screen for much longer.

KSAT-12 has announced the retirements of 6 of the stations long-time on-air personalities.

Mark Austin and Mike Osterhage from the morning news broadcast, Ursula Pari from the evening news along with reporters Jessie Degollado, David Sears and Marilyn Mortiz will be retiring this summer.

The popular broadcasters have a combined 180 years of experience at KSAT-12 with their tenures at the station ranging from 25 to 40 years.

Moritz’s retirement is effective June 26, while the retirements of the others will begin July 1.