KSAT TV: City of San Antonio trying to block release of more information in officer-involved shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — KSAT TV is requesting more information on the shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu in early October, but the television station reports the City of San Antonio is trying to block its release.

The additional information requested pertains to body cam video from then-San Antonio police officer James Brennand, who fired three days after the shooting.

But KSAT TV says San Antonio Assistant City Attorney James Kopp responded to the request by sending a letter to the Texas Attorney General asking if the city can keep the public records private.

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales dropped initial charges against Cantu around the time Brennand was fired. Those charges included assault on an officer and evading detention with a vehicle.

Brennand is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.

A hearing for Brennand is set for November 23.