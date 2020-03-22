KTSA Challenge: Bill Miller Bar-B-Q and Favor Delivery
Coronavirus is keeping people home and out of restaurants.
KTSA is looking to see how San Antonio area restaurants stack up when it comes to food delivery in a friendly, informal competition.
In this KTSA Challenge, we see how Bill Miller Bar-B-Q — paired with Favor — does in delivering dinner. Restaurants and delivery services are scored by how quickly they deliver food to their final destination with penalties added for any errors along the way.
SCORING FORMULA: Time/distance (according to Google Maps) + penalty
