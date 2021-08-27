      Weather Alert

Kurt Busch moving Monster to Hamlin and MJ’s team in 2022

Associated Press
Aug 27, 2021 @ 5:47pm

By JENNA FRYER AP Auto Racing Writer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kurt Busch will drive next season for 23XI Racing, the NASCAR team owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan. The move was long expected as part of expansion efforts for the first-year organization. Hamlin partnered with Jordan this year to start a team centered around Bubba Wallace and 23XI all year has said it would like to expand to two cars next season. The move was made easier because Busch his own sponsorship. Monster Energy be the primary sponsor of the No. 45 Toyota. The number is a nod to the No. 45 Jordan wore after his first NBA retirement.

 

