Kyle, Texas plans World’s Largest “Gathering of Kyles” for May

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — They’re putting out a call for all Kyles in Kyle.

The Texas city located on IH-35 North of San Antonio, wants to set a record for the largest gathering of people with the name “Kyle”.

They call it the “Gathering of Kyles” and it’s scheduled for Sunday, May 21 at Lake Kyle Park.

The current world record for the largest same-name gathering belongs to Kupreski Kosci, in Bosnia and Herzegovina. According to the Guinness World Records, they hosted the largest gathering of people named “Ivan”. About 2,300 Ivans showed up for that record setter in 2017.

So if your name is Kyle, spelled K-Y-L-E, the folks in Kyle, Texas want to hear from you.

There are some rules the be a part of the collection of Kyles.

Your first name on your official ID has to show you are indeed part of the Kyle club.

No first or last names and no variations of Kyle, like Kiel or Kylee will be eligible.

