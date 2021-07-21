President Biden promised a ‘summer of freedom’ for Americans who got vaccinated. But was that just a tactic to get you jabbed?
Less than a month ago, California celebrated a long-awaited reopening but then, the coronavirus resurged. Now, starting this Saturday, Los Angeles residents will be forced to wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status. For more details, click here.
Should cities experiencing a spike in COVID cases go back to square one with masks for everyone, including the vaccinated? For more information on the subject, Lars brings on Dr. Henry Miller, who is a physician, molecular biologist, and Senior Fellow at the Pacific Research Institute. Take a listen below.
The post LA COUNTY: Mask mandates for all, even if you’re vaccinated appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.