      Weather Alert

La Vernia ISD Board votes on program allowing approved staff to carry guns on campus

Don Morgan
May 10, 2022 @ 4:31am
Classroom/MGNPhoto

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The La Vernia ISD Board of Trustees has unanimously approved a program that allows school staff members to carry guns on campus.

There had been talk of starting a Guardian Program since January with district officials saying they had to deal with some “unwanted visitors” trying to get onto the campus.

A committee was formed to look into the program which, according to district officials, has a nearly 90% approval in a recent survey of La Vernia residents. A majority of district employees support the program as well.

Passage of the program doesn’t mean staff can just show up with a gun. There are several stipulations in order to be considered.

They include random drug testing, annual psychological exams, 20 hours of classroom training and 20 hours at a firing range.

Guardians must also already have a license to carry and have been employed by the district for a certain amount of time.

Those selected to the program will remain anonymous. Interviews for guardians will begin soon.

TAGS
armed school staff La Vernia San Antonio
Popular Posts
Man shot and killed at San Antonio apartment complex
Police say man who crashed car in Northeast San Antonio had been shot several times
Body found under exit ramp near downtown San Antonio
Man shoots gun inside convenience store during robbery on San Antonio's East
BCSO: Man was kidnapped and hogtied then shot and left to die
Connect With Us Listen To Us On