La Vernia ISD Board votes on program allowing approved staff to carry guns on campus

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The La Vernia ISD Board of Trustees has unanimously approved a program that allows school staff members to carry guns on campus.
There had been talk of starting a Guardian Program since January with district officials saying they had to deal with some “unwanted visitors” trying to get onto the campus.
A committee was formed to look into the program which, according to district officials, has a nearly 90% approval in a recent survey of La Vernia residents. A majority of district employees support the program as well.
Passage of the program doesn’t mean staff can just show up with a gun. There are several stipulations in order to be considered.
They include random drug testing, annual psychological exams, 20 hours of classroom training and 20 hours at a firing range.
Guardians must also already have a license to carry and have been employed by the district for a certain amount of time.
Those selected to the program will remain anonymous. Interviews for guardians will begin soon.