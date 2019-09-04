      Weather Alert

Lakehills man sentenced to 27 months in prison for stealing $177k from Medina Lake organization

Dennis Foley
Sep 4, 2019 @ 6:10pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Lakehills man has been sentenced to 27 months in federal prison Wednesday for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a non-profit organization.

Federal prosecutors say former Medina Lake Betterment Association treasurer Kenneth Gilmore stole at least $177,000 from the organization.

Gilmore pleaded guilty to a count of wire fraud in April.

Gilmore admitted to stealing the organization’s funds from 2008 to 2016 for his own personal use.

“Gilmore lied to Medina board of directors, officers and supports by providing false treasury reports, omitting material facts and concealing the charitable organization’s actual financial status,” stated U.S. Attorney John Bash.  “His criminal actions left the non-profit organization nearly bankrupt.”

The 77-year-old man was sentenced to 27 months in prison and was ordered to pay $177,000 in restitution.

