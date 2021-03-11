LaMarcus Aldridge no longer a San Antonio Spur
LaMarcus Aldridge-Spurs Media Day/KTSA Photo-
Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The San Antonio Spurs and LaMarcus Aldridge are parting ways.
Coach Greg Popovich made the announcement Wednesday before the Spurs lost to the Mavericks. He was asked at a news conference why Aldridge was out.
“LaMarcus is not with the team,” Popovich said. “He’s healthy in that respect, but we’ve mutually agreed to work out some opportunities for him and that’ll be elsewhere.”
Thirty-five-year-old Aldridge was in his sixth season with the Spurs, averaging 13.7 points per game and 4.5 rebounds.
Popovich called him a great teammate.
“He’s done everything we’ve asked, and at this point, we’d just like to do something that will work for him as much as for our club because he deserves that,” said Popovich.