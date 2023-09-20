Landowner finds rare rattlesnake in Kerr County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A landowner in the Kerr County town of Hunt made a rare find on his property. It wasn’t some valuable stones or ancient artifact. It was a rattlesnake.

While rattlesnakes are Texas is nothing new, the type of snake he managed to take photos of is unusual.

Kerr and Mason Mountain Wildlife Management Areas of Texas Parks and Wildlife posted on their Facebook page that the snake, an ornate/eastern black tailed rattlesnake is not something you’re going to see very often.

“Actually the “splitters” apparently decided that it was a separate species from the regular black-tailed rattlesnake. I don’t believe I have ever seen one in this area or heard of anyone else that had.”

One of the snakes was found near the Kerr WMA some years back.

There is some good news. The snake is considered one of the more docile of the rattlesnakes and reported to have less toxic venom relative to the diamondback.

A distribution map of the black-tailed rattlesnake shows they are found mostly in western Mexico, New Mexico and Arizona. There is a relatively small pocket that extends from the rest of its large range into west Texas and into the Hill Country.