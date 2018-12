San Antonio – (KTSA News) – Officials in New Braunfels are reminding drivers to be aware of some lane closures on a city bridge.

TxDOT is making some improvements to the San Antonio Street bridge. That means you may have to do some waiting while traffic gets through.

The repairs are planned for 9am until 3pm Monday and Tuesday.

Flaggers will be in place to make sure traffic flows as smooth as possible. If you want to avoid delays, plan a drive to avoid the area until the work is done.