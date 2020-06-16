Laredo couple caught with 14.5 pounds of heroin, plot to smuggle drugs to Houston foiled
A Guadalupe County deputy sheriff shows off the 14.5 pounds of heroin found during a traffic stop on Interstate 10 near FM 775 on June 6, 2020. Photo: Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — A couple from Laredo was busted earlier this month on Interstate 10 in Guadalupe County trying to smuggle heroin to Houston.
The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a 2018 Dodge Journey at around midday on June 6th near FM 775 on the interstate because of some traffic violations. Inside the SUV were 50-year-old Cesar Mata, his 46-year-old wife Angelica, and their teenage son.
The deputy and his K9 searched the SUV and found 14.5 pounds of heroin hidden inside a spare battery.
Investigators later learned that the heroin was being smuggled from Laredo to Houston.
The husband and wife were both arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Their teenage son was not arrested and was released.