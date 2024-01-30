Laredo Police: Two Texas National Guardsmen killed in single vehicle crash

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two Texas National Guardsmen are dead following a crash in Laredo.

KGNS-TV is reporting the crash happened early Monday morning.

Laredo police say a 27 year-old Guardsman was thrown from a pickup in the crash.

The 21 year-old driver attempted to perform CPR on the man but couldn’t revive him.

Witnesses tell police that the driver then pulled a gun, and took his own life.

The names of the Guardsmen haven’t been released and Laredo police are still investigating the crash.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.