Large building in Downtown San Antonio destroyed by fire

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A massive fire at a downtown residential building kept San Antonio firefighters busy overnight.

The fire was called in from the 700 block of Baltimore Avenue at around 1 A.M. Wednesday.

Heavy smoke and flames were shooting from the building when they arrived. Crews had to deal with a couple of issues that made extinguishing the fire even more difficult.

There were several holes in the bottom floor of the building where the fire started so they attacked it from the air. But the building’s metal roof added yet another obstacle.

Firefighters say some sections of the building were boarded up but it appears people were living on the top floor.

No injuries were reported but some vehicles parked nearby were damaged.

Crews will enter the building to look for a cause once it’s safe to do so.