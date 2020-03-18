Coronavirus testing site opens at Freeman Coliseum
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The City of San Antonio, Bexar County and the South Texas Regional Advisory Council have opened a large Pre-Approved Testing Site at Freeman Coliseum.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg says the site has the capacity to administer up to 16 tests per hour, but it’s available only for first responders, healthcare workers, VIA bus drivers and individuals who have been pre-approved by a doctor. Individuals without pre-approval and a scheduled appointment will not be allowed on the premises.
“This will allow us to do more testing for those who need it – and that’s the key: doctors will determine who needs the test,” said Nirenberg. “For those who are pre-approved, we have tests ready.”
Currently, all confirmed COVID-19 cases are attributable to travel outside Texas or close contact with someone who traveled. Residents who believe they have been exposed to the virus and have symptoms, should call their physician or an urgent care clinic for an assessment, and if appropriate, a referral. Those who cannot afford a doctor’s visit may call Metro Health’s COVID-19 hotline at (210) 207-5779.
“The County’s Freeman Coliseum has been a symbol of strength in our community and always stands ready to assist. Most recently, the Coliseum served as the hurricane Harvey logistics and staging hub for statewide efforts. Once again, the County and Freeman Coliseum are here to answer the call,” said County Judge Nelson Wolff.
ALL individuals must have an appointment. Visit www.SanAntonio.gov<http://www.SanAntonio.gov> for more information.