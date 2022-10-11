Large fire burns off of Interstate 35 in New Braunfels

TransGuide

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A large fire is burning off of Solms Road in New Braunfels.

Images from Transguide cameras show is burning between Interstate 35 and the CEMEX New Braunfels Balcones Cement Plant.

A caller into the KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware said an employee at Eggemeyer Land Clearing on Solms Road told him it was a mulch fire on that property.

New Braunfels police and fire departments confirm that it is a mulch fire that ignited overnight. Solms Road is closed between FM 482 and Wald Road.

The New Braunfels Fire Department said fire crews arrived at around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday and found two mulch piles burning. Two more piles have ignited since.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged. The fire is considered to be under control.

Fire crews are expected to stay on the scene for at least the next 24 hours.