KTSA KTSA Logo

Large fire burns off of Interstate 35 in New Braunfels

By Dennis Foley
October 11, 2022 6:23AM CDT
Share
Large fire burns off of Interstate 35 in New Braunfels
TransGuide

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A large fire is burning off of Solms Road in New Braunfels.

Images from Transguide cameras show is burning between Interstate 35 and the CEMEX New Braunfels Balcones Cement Plant.

A caller into the KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware said an employee at Eggemeyer Land Clearing on Solms Road told him it was a mulch fire on that property.

Credit: John Brown

New Braunfels police and fire departments confirm that it is a mulch fire that ignited overnight.  Solms Road is closed between FM 482 and Wald Road.

The New Braunfels Fire Department said fire crews arrived at around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday and found two mulch piles burning.  Two more piles have ignited since.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.  The fire is considered to be under control.

Fire crews are expected to stay on the scene for at least the next 24 hours.

More about:
fire
New Braunfels

Popular Posts

1

17-year-old arrested for running down man during argument in San Antonio parking lot
2

Woman arrested in fatal hit and run on IH-37 in San Antonio
3

Man shot by cashier while trying to rob San Antonio convenience store
4

SAPD, Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted in connection to shooting on northwest side
5

Man going to prison for soliciting cop he thought was a 16-year-old girl