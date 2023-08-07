KTSA KTSA Logo

Large fire destroys San Antonio apartment building, wind and water pressure challenge efforts to extinguish flames

By Don Morgan
August 7, 2023 4:39AM CDT
San Antonio Fire truck (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 20 unit apartment building on San Antonio’s Northwest side is a total loss after it was destroyed by a fire Sunday night.

The San Antonio Fire Department says they were called to the Frederick Apartments on Gus Eckert Road just after 8:30 P.M.

The fire at the 3-story building had a significant head start by the time crews arrived. Efforts to extinguish the large fire were met with several obstacles including intense heat, windy conditions and lack of water pressure in nearby hydrants.

While crews were unable to save the building from being destroyed, they did stop it from spreading to nearby structures.

The number of residents who lost their belongings and are now without a home hasn’t been reported. Officials from area agencies are working to find shelter for the displaced residents.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

