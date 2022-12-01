Large fire destroys San Antonio gas station and restaurant
December 1, 2022 6:49AM CST
San Antonio Fire truck (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — 30 units of the San Antonio Fire Department were called to the scene of a huge fire on the East side.
The call from the Flying J and Denny’s in the 1800 block of Foster Road, just off I-10 West, was called in just after 5 A.M.
The fire broke out in the kitchen and spread fast through the business.
Crews worked to keep the fire from spreading to several nearby buildings.
They also kept a steady stream of water on some propane tanks at the scene.
All of the customers and employees got out safely but the gas station and restaurant are a total loss.
