Large fire destroys San Antonio gas station and restaurant

By Don Morgan
December 1, 2022 6:49AM CST
San Antonio Fire truck (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — 30 units of the San Antonio Fire Department were called to the scene of a huge fire on the East side.

The call from the Flying J and Denny’s in the 1800 block of Foster Road, just off I-10 West, was called in just after 5 A.M.

The fire broke out in the kitchen and spread fast through the business.

Crews worked to keep the fire from spreading to several nearby buildings.

They also kept a steady stream of water on some propane tanks at the scene.

All of the customers and employees got out safely but the gas station and restaurant are a total loss.

