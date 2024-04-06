Large hail, isolated tornadoes possible Monday through Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is calling for a 60% chance of severe thunderstorms for San Antonio, the Hill Country and the I-35 Corridor just in time for Monday’s total solar eclipse.

The area in question now falls at a Level 2 of 5 risk, which means large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are all possible for more than 24 hours early in the week.

It is possible that thunderstorms may not start firing up until after 2 p.m. on Monday, which could mean that conditions might allow for decent viewing of the eclipse during totality just before. On the other hand, Friday’s forecast was still calling for at least an 80% chance of cloud cover for San Antonio, the Hill Country and the I-35 Corridor when the moon’s shadow tracks across South Central Texas.

The greatest risk for severe thunderstorms begins Monday afternoon and will continue through Tuesday evening.

Stay tuned to 550 KTSA and FM 107.1 for the latest weather updates.