Large herd of goats will clear overgrowth at San Antonio’s Brackenridge Park

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — When it comes to grounds keeping at Brackenridge Park, there is no…. kidding around.

The Brackenridge Park Conservancy and the San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department will be bringing back 160 goats to help clear 7 acres of parkland.

It’s a tactic they used last year and the natural mowing was successful enough to bring them back.

Goats are natural climbers and the park landscape make it nearly impossible to clear the area with heavy machinery. The goats also mean groundskeepers don’t have to use chemicals to get rid of the dense overgrowth.

The large, individually named herd comes from rescue and adoption facilities and consists of eight different breeds of goats.

They’ll be kept in a fenced in area and a goat wrangler will help manage the herd.

People who are in the area while the goats are clearing the overgrowth are asked to not pet or feed the goats.

The grazing gets underway Wednesday.