Large lizard hits the links at Brackenridge Park
By Elizabeth Ruiz
|
Oct 10, 2018 @ 1:53 PM
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) –  A San Antonio City Parks and Recreation worker thought he saw a large plastic toy on the Brackenridge Golf Course, but when he walked towards it, he found out it was a live lizard–a rather large one, at that.

The big lizard took off and the worker chased it, wrangled it into a trash can and called Animal Care Services. This isn’t your ordinary Texas variety.

“This is an exotic lizard. Turns out, this is an Argentinian black and white Tegu,” said Lisa Norwood with Animal Care Services.

She says it’s about 2 feet long and is missing about 3 or 4 inches of its tail. This Tegu, nicknamed “Godzilla,” is quite an escape artist.

“He’s already made a couple of escapes from his enclosures, so we’ve had to make different enclosures here at ACS,” said Norwood.

The shelter is working with a rescue group in an effort to find the Tegu a proper home.

