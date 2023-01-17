Large, unclaimed weapon found in luggage at San Antonio International Airport

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Officials with the Transportation Security Administration are scratching their heads after an unusual weapon was found in come checked luggage at San Antonio International Airport Monday afternoon.

TSA officers found what appears to be an 84mm Carl Gustaf M4 antitank recoilless rifle.

The owner of the luggage is in trouble because they did not declare the firearm and passengers are required to declare firearms, ammo, and any gun parts in their luggage during the check-in process.

There’s been no word on whether or not the owner of the weapon has been located or what consequences they may face for not declaring the weapon.