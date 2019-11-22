Larger than expected enrollment spurs Judson ISD employee pay increase
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Judson ISD will be giving all of its employees a pay raise.
The district school board approved the raise at a meeting Thursday. Every employee will be getting a 37 cent per hour increase.
The increased pay will take effect in January, but employees will get a retroactive payment for hours worked so far this school year at the new rate.
In addition to the rate increase, the district is giving a one-time $413 retention incentive it had approved in June for teachers, nurses, counselors, and librarians with at least six years of experience.
The district said the funds for the increase came from a boost in enrollment for the current school year, which created more funding than expected from House Bill 3. That measure dictated that at least 30 percent of increased state funding must go into salaries, hence the pay increase.