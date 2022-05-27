Larry Gatlin, Don McLean drop out of NRA Convention

HOUSTON (AP) – Larry Gatlin and Don McLean have canceled their appearances at the National Rifle Association’s convention in Houston this weekend, citing the recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Gatlin says while he agrees with most of the NRA’s positions, he hopes the NRA will “rethink some of its outdated and ill-thought-out positions regarding firearms in America.”
McLean says it would be “disrespectful and hurtful” for him to perform at the convention. McLean says he’s sure all those attending the convention “are shocked and sickened by these events as well.”